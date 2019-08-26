Featured Video
New Highway 20 West ramp makes debut
Amanda Kline, Daniel J. Rowe , CTV Montreal
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 10:52AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 26, 2019 2:20PM EDT
Commuters got their first traffic stress relief Monday morning when the access ramp from the Highway 15 North to the 20 West opened.
It is the first ramp to open this year and will be followed by one connecting Decarie South to Highway 20 West.
Drivers will now no longer have to detour off the 15 via a temporary bridge heading east before going west on the 20.
The news should continue to improve for the around 300,000 motorists that use the interchange every day.
KPH Turcot, the consortium building the interchange, said last week that three out of four lanes for westbound drivers coming out of the Ville Marie Tunnel heading for the Turcot will soon open, and the De la Verendrye exit from Highway 15 South will also reopen in the fall.
Latest Montreal News
- Public health directors want tougher edible cannabis rules
- Olympic medallist Sylvie Frechette to run for Conservatives in Riviere-du-Nord
- Feds fund program to prevent youth prostitution
- The economy could crash 'like King Kong:' expert
- Feds amend shipyard search following complaint about bias towards Davie