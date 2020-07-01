Advertisement
New English Montreal School Board report criticizes chair
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 6:29PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 1, 2020 6:46PM EDT
MONTREAL -- An independent report about the chairman of the English Montreal School Board is out, and it takes a harsh view of Angela Mancini.
The seven-page summary of the full report was obtained by CTV News Montreal, and it says she should be barred from running for office again.
