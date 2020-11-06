Advertisement
New elevators up and running at Montreal's busiest metros station: Berri-UQAM
Laurence Parent, Paratransit users' representative, and Philippe Schnobb, chairman of the STM's Board of directors unveil the new elevator at Berri-UQAM metro station. SOURCE: STM
MONTREAL -- The two elevators at the Berri-UQAM metro station connecting the green line will go into operation starting Friday.
The station already has elevators connecting the orange line.
The busiest station in the metro network, with its 12.6 million commuters in a normal year, Berri-UQAM already underwent $87 million worth of upgrades from 2010 to 2017.
Starting in 2018, a new $28-million project began, which resulted in the elevators' construction to assist those with mobility issues navigate the busy station.
Other parts of the ongoing project include:
- Repairing a portion of the mezzanine
- Installation of new wall finishes
- New signage
- Reconfiguration of fare sale and collection equipment
- Lighting improvements
- Renovation and redesign of shop fronts
- Installation of an Escale in the corridor leading to Place Dupuis, similar to the one in the Saint-Denis Street corridor
- Complete refurbishment of the two floor openings
Berri-UQAM is one of 16 STM metro stations with elevator access.
Elevator construction is underway at the following stations:
- Angrignon
- Atwater
- D'Iberville
- Jolicoeur
- McGill
- Mont-Royal
- Place-des-Arts
- Préfontaine
- Vendôme
- Villa-Maria
- Viau
Elevator construction is planned for the following stations:
- Édouard-Montpetit
- Pie-IX
- Place-Saint-Henri
- Outremont
- Longueuil-Université-de-Sherbrooke