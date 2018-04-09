

CTV Montreal





A new community housing project was inaugurated on Monday, part of a program aimed at helping recovering addicts stay clean after completing stints in rehab.

The new building, which is operating by drug addiction rehabilitation group Portage, is the second of its kind in Montreal’s Southwest borough.

Containing 30 units, it allows residents to live together as a community with on-site support from live-in staff. The idea, said Portage spokesperson Seychelle Harding, is to cut down on temptations to avoid relapses that frequently happen soon after a rehab program is completed.

“We really find that this makes a big difference,” she said. It’s one thing to do therapy in a closed and supervised environment for six months. The struggle starts when you get out – you meet people and try to live your daily life without drugs and alcohol. By having this environment, it really helps people stay focused on their goals. We’ve seen a big difference and we’re very happy to have 30 new apartments in this beautiful building to offer to people.”

The new facility cost $6.5 million, with $2.5 million of that coming from the federal, provincial and municipal governments.