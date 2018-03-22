

CTV Montreal





A new bylaw will keep St. Andre St. in the Plateau accessible to drivers but will give priority to cyclists and pedestrians in a bid to make the street safer.

The bylaw was adopted in a vote by Montreal’s executive committee on Wednesday night. Similar motions had been put forth by the two previous administrations but were never adopted.

The bylaw keeps most of St. Andre open to motorists between Cherrier and Laurier, but will force them to turn off at various points.

City councillor Alex Norris said the motion is part of a revitalization project on the street. With much of the infrastructure needing to be replaced, the city will widen sidewalks and bike paths as the work goes on.

Norris said the goals are “to make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians, to add a lot more trees to the street and to relieve pressure on the bike path, which is the busiest in Canada, that runs along the side of Parc Lafontaine. There are often traffic jams there in the summer. This street will remain fully accessible to motorists but it will not be a through-street for motorists.”

Some local business owners told CTV Montreal they are in favour of the move, noting that much of their traffic comes cyclists.