MONTREAL -- Tuesday evening's short but powerful rainstorm left tens of thousands of people without power across the greater Montreal area, Hydro-Quebec says.

In total, 69,403 households had lost power as of 8:15 p.m., according to Hydro-Quebec, including 37,121 in Montreal.

There are also 3,600 in Saint-Laurent, 2,500 in Pierrefonds, 2,900 in Lachine, 2,100 in Kirkland, 6,600 in Dorval and 5,700 in Pointe-Claire.

The Laurentians were also hit hard, with 8,900 households in the dark.

There were also 2,300 in Blainville, 1,800 in Mirabel and 1,100 in St. Adolphe d'Howard.