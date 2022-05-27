Nearly 50,000 homes still without power after weekend storm: Hydro-Quebec

Hydro-Quebec is still struggling to restore power to tens of thousands of customers who remained without electricity Friday morning, six days after deadly thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m., more than 49,500 homes had no electricity, nearly three-quarters of them in the Laurentians region alone.

That number was actually up several thousand from what was reported earlier on Friday.

The provincially owned company has warned that new outages could also occur, while teams work to restore service.

As of Friday, there were some 14,000 subscribers who had lost electricity more than 12 hours earlier.

For its part, Hydro Ottawa says most of the approximately 37,000 Ottawa customers who were still without power this morning should have it back during the day unless bad weather conditions affect restoration efforts.

Across Ontario, 61,000 Hydro One customers spent the night in the dark.

Last Saturday's severe weather caused the deaths of at least 11 people in Ontario and Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 27, 2022.