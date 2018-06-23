Nearly 475 CAE workers in Montreal go on strike after rejected contract offer
The interior of CAE's Phenom 100 flight simulator is shown in this company handout photo. Flight training and simulator company CAE Inc. says it won contracts valued at more than $300 million from 15 airlines, including Air Canada. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, CAE)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 12:29PM EDT
Nearly 475 unionized CAE Inc. employees in Montreal went on strike Friday afternoon after rejecting the company's latest contract offer.
Unifor national representative Daniel St-Pierre says the action, taken by members after voting 93 per cent against the offer, demonstrates the frustration that's built up and a difficult labour climate.
Stumbling blocks to reaching an agreement include wages, the pension plan and salary scales.
The union says workers are unhappy that the flight simulator and training company unilaterally changed the formula used to determine salary increases during the last contract.
The collective agreement expired Tuesday, several days after members of Local 522 voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.
CAE spokeswoman Pascale Alpha says the Montreal-based company will work in good faith to try to reach a settlement. Management workers will fill in to maintain some production.
