NDG homeowners say city's aging infrastructure to blame for flooded homes
Dozens of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) residents say they're frustrated after several homes were flooded following torrential downpours a couple of weeks ago.
They say it's not the first time this has happened.
"Everything's a disgrace, everything's broken, everything's damaged," said NDG resident Mao Yung Tang.
The homeowner says he had just finished renovating his house when it was destroyed in the July 13 storm. Now, he is left picking up the pieces as he has no flood insurance.
"I tried to send a claim to the city. City denied everything, they did not respond," he said.
He's not alone.
Another NDG resident who also lives on Connaught Avenue and whose apartment was also flooded is among 600 homeowners asking the city to step up.
"Honestly, if it weren't for the neighbours helping each other out, that's the only help we've gotten," said Dimitra Dimitropoulos.
"We don't have any help from the city or anyone else to know what to do."
They say it's not the first time they're dealing with flooding and believe the city's old infrastructure system is to blame.
The opposition at City Hall is joining the homeowners in calling on the city to do proper maintenance.
"There's a lack of transparency, lack of accountability and a lack of willingness to act and find solutions. Our responsibility as a municipal government goes hand in hand with infrastructure and security," said Ensemble Montreal's Stephanie Valenzuela, the city councillor for the Darlington district.
They all want answers from the city, which they say is not taking responsibility for the aging infrastructure.
"All of us who have submitted claims to the city got the same rhetoric back about rains being more than any city could handle. Why was only our area flooded?" said Ilana Grostern, who lives in NDG.
In the meantime, residents are left cleaning up once again and hoping the city does something before the next big storm.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
PM Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have split, here’s a timeline of their relationship
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. Here's a look at key moments from their relationship through the years, from hosting international visitors to big moments, scandals and more.
Is Trudeau the first prime minister to separate from their spouse while in office?
Justin Trudeau has become the second prime minister in Canada to split from his partner while in office, announcing Wednesday that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating.
Body of teenager who went missing in Nova Scotia flood believed to have been found
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
Mental health care access, electronic options, surgical backlogs: Report lays out health-care overhaul priorities
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has released a new report which lays out the key areas that governments need to focus on in order to improve struggling health-care systems, including collecting more comprehensive data, addressing surgical backlogs, retaining workers and improving mental health care access.
The world's resource bank is 'empty': Here's what that means
August 2 marks Earth Overshoot Day, a grim milestone that showcases nature is not able to keep up with human consumption. For the rest of this year, humans will be 'overdrawing' the planet's resources, a new report says.
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after a typo made while checking a license plate resulted in officers pulling over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then holding an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: Statistics Canada
A recent report from Statistics Canada shows a desire among many older workers to extend their working years if given the option to reduce their hours and manage workplace stress effectively.
Toronto
-
'Very rare' $480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Ontario has the worst court delays in the country. Will getting rid of civil jury duty address the issue?
"Nearly all" Canadians will face a legal issue in their lifetime and ongoing court delays have reached new heights, pushing the system to its brink. The province is studying scrapping civil jury duty as a solution to the issue.
-
Teen missing in Lake Ontario found dead: police
A teenager who went missing in Lake Ontario near Hamilton over the weekend was found dead, police confirmed.
Atlantic
-
Body of teenager who went missing in Nova Scotia flood believed to have been found
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
-
'Colton wouldn’t want us sad forever': Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered
Hundreds of people packed into Windsor United Church Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the life of Colton Arthur Sisco, a six-year-old boy who was swept away amid flash flooding in Nova Scotia on July 22.
-
Waterspout spotted off Cheticamp in Cape Breton Wednesday morning
A line of showers and thunderstorms has produced at least one waterspout over the ocean waters off Cheticamp in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.
London
-
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
-
Jury hears Jesse Bleck hit-and-run trial could last two more weeks
Ahmad Jamal, a friend of the accused, resumed with his testimony Wednesday in which the jury continued to hear conflicting evidence at the hit-and-run trial.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Stabbing victims arrive at southwestern Ont. emergency department overnight only to find it’s closed
Three teenagers who were stabbed at a sweet 16 birthday party in Clinton, Ont. late last month were driven to the local hospital, only to find out the emergency department (ED) was closed.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault's Station Mall to spend $60M creating food and entertainment centre
Management at Station Mall in Sault Ste. Marie have announced a $60 million plan to transform the former Sears location early next year.
-
Father, son from Timmins killed in northern Ontario ATV crash
A father and son from Timmins have been identified as the victims in a fatal ATV crash Monday involving a pickup truck in northern Ontario. It is the second deadly ATV crash in the region in less than two weeks.
-
Housing waitlist grows in the Sault as delays mean delinquent tenants live rent-free
The number of people living in social housing in the Sault who have fallen behind on their rent has skyrocketed in recent years.
Calgary
-
Hate crimes prevention unit investigating after Calgary man verbally abused near Pride walk
The Calgary police are investigating an incident where a Calgary man was verbally abused as he was looking at the Pride sidewalk near Central Memorial Park downtown.
-
American faces charge of child luring following incident in Didsbury, Alta.
A U.S. citizen living in Airdrie, Alta., has been arrested and charged with child luring.
-
70-year-old Lethbridge tenant charged after allegedly threatening to shoot landlord
A Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with an incident involving uttered threats that took place Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Ont. legal experts pushing to close loophole that allows scammers to mortgage homes without victims’ knowledge
The intricate scams usually target seniors and have resulted in some people losing their homes.
-
Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario.
-
Guelph police seize over $800K in drugs along with semi-automatic handgun
Guelph police said two men were placed under arrest after a haul of drugs, cash and weapons were seized in the Royal City.
Vancouver
-
CBC Vancouver staffer arrested and charged in alleged child sex assault
Vancouver police have arrested a man who now faces charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a child.
-
Metro Vancouver moving to Stage 2 watering restrictions Friday amid severe drought conditions
As the province continues to deal with significant drought conditions, officials in Metro Vancouver are trying to put a stop to unnecessary use of water.
-
$50K fine for woman who submitted fake documents on behalf of 5 mortgage clients
A former submortgage broker who admitted to faking income documents for several clients has been fined $50,000, according to the BC Financial Services Authority.
Edmonton
-
Tornado warning issued west, southwest of Edmonton
A tornado warning has been issued for a group of foothills communities southwest of Edmonton in Clearwater County, Brazeau County and the County of Wetaskiwin.
-
Driver crashes into parkade at Edmonton airport
Emergency crews were called to the Edmonton International Airport on Wednesday after a crash in the parkade.
-
Police issue warning about 'violent sexual offender' who they believe may commit another offence
The Edmonton Police Service is issuing an alert to the public about a convicted violent sexual offender who has recently been released from jail.
Windsor
-
Are low-cost airlines actually cheaper? A comparison of three carriers that fly out of YQG
Following an announcement by Flair Airlines this week that the carrier will be introducing more direct flights to sunny destinations out of Windsor International Airport, we wanted to know if low-cost carriers actually save you money in the long run.
-
Windsor police seize $36K in drugs following raid at downtown magic mushroom shop
An illegal magic mushroom dispensary in Windsor was raided for the second time Tuesday, police arrested one employee and have a warrant out for the arrest of the business owner.
-
Buskers on the block: Downtown sidewalks to serve as centre stage
The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) has allocated roughly $10,000 for a pilot project paying performers to set up on sidewalks Saturday evenings through August.
Regina
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Regina
A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'A general sense of frustration': Citizen group attempts to fill in gaps of Experience Regina campaign
A group of Regina women are hoping to fill in the gaps left behind from an independent review into the Experience Regina rebrand.
-
16-year-old teen charged with second degree murder in latest Regina homicide
A 19-year-old is the latest victim of homicide in Regina, according to police.
Ottawa
-
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
-
2nd degree murder charge laid after man found dead in Gatineau, Que.
Police in Gatineau, Que. have laid a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 31-year-old man overnight as part of an investigation into an alleged hit-and-run.
-
2 people killed in crash in Ottawa's east end
Two men are dead and a woman suffered for life-threatening injuries in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end. The crash occurred at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road at approximately 12:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Nurse practitioner-led medical clinic opens in Warman
A new nurse practitioner-led clinic in Warman will soon open its doors.
-
Sask. wildfire smoke forces evacuation of 300 people
A Saskatchewan First Nation has evacuated 300 people to Saskatoon due to wildfire smoke pouring into the community.
-
Storm brings hailstones the size of golf balls to Sask. communities
Some residents in the Prince Albert area and on the Wahpeton Dakota Nation are busy with clean-up efforts after a powerful storm, with hailstones larger than a golf ball, swept through Monday night.