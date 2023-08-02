NDG homeowners say city's aging infrastructure to blame for flooded homes

Dozens of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) residents say they're frustrated after several homes were flooded following torrential downpours a couple of weeks ago.

They say it's not the first time this has happened.

"Everything's a disgrace, everything's broken, everything's damaged," said NDG resident Mao Yung Tang.

The homeowner says he had just finished renovating his house when it was destroyed in the July 13 storm. Now, he is left picking up the pieces as he has no flood insurance.

"I tried to send a claim to the city. City denied everything, they did not respond," he said.

He's not alone.

Another NDG resident who also lives on Connaught Avenue and whose apartment was also flooded is among 600 homeowners asking the city to step up.

"Honestly, if it weren't for the neighbours helping each other out, that's the only help we've gotten," said Dimitra Dimitropoulos.

"We don't have any help from the city or anyone else to know what to do."

They say it's not the first time they're dealing with flooding and believe the city's old infrastructure system is to blame.

The opposition at City Hall is joining the homeowners in calling on the city to do proper maintenance.

"There's a lack of transparency, lack of accountability and a lack of willingness to act and find solutions. Our responsibility as a municipal government goes hand in hand with infrastructure and security," said Ensemble Montreal's Stephanie Valenzuela, the city councillor for the Darlington district.

They all want answers from the city, which they say is not taking responsibility for the aging infrastructure.

"All of us who have submitted claims to the city got the same rhetoric back about rains being more than any city could handle. Why was only our area flooded?" said Ilana Grostern, who lives in NDG.

In the meantime, residents are left cleaning up once again and hoping the city does something before the next big storm.