NBA stars Mathurin, Boucher, Dort among those coaching at Basketball Without Borders camp in Quebec

Three Canadian NBA players will be putting on their coaching hats with top high school-age prospects from Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean next week.

Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors and Lu Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be among the nine coaches at the Basketball Without Borders Americas camp set to be held at Cegep Edouard-Montpetit in Longueuil, Que., from June 22-25.

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, April 2, 2023. Toronto won 128-108. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Another Canadian will be Toronto native and Raptors 905 coach Eric Khoury.

The NBA and FIBA made the announcement Thursday, with the list of campers to be announced prior to the camp.

Thirty-eight former BWB campers were among the 120 international players on opening night rosters this past NBA season.

That list includes Mathurin, from Montreal, Jamal Murray, a star guard with the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets from Kitchener, Ont., and Dort's teammate, 2023 all-star and first team all-NBA selection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Hamilton.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, right, drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)