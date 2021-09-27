MONTREAL -- Citing unaddressed systemic racism, the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal (NWSM) said concrete commitments and actions were not coming from the Batshaw Youth and Family Services Centre, and the shelter, along with the Indigenous research team, paused participation in a joint committee.

In a news release from the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations, NWSM executive director Nakuset said recommendations for change and reconciliation were not heard.

“We do not see any need at this time to further participate in meetings that produce practically no systemic changes at the employment and the service delivery levels for our peoples,” she said in a letter sent to Montreal's health and social services centre, which includes Batshaw.

In the letter, Nakuset pointed to systemic racism in youth protection services directed at Indigenous children and their families that Batshaw has not corrected, the release reads adding that the NWSM has not received a response to its letter.

CRARR and the NWSM will hold a news conference on Tuesday.