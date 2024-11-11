'National shame': country’s largest military cemetery could run out of funding

As Canadians mark Remembrance Day, two former ambassadors are calling the doubtful future of the country’s largest military cemetery a "national shame."

For four years Robert Peck and Peter MacArthur have been leading the charge to have the final resting place for nearly 22,500 soldiers and their spouses taken over by Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC).

"Think given what the Field of Honor represents," Peck told CTV. "Given that next year is the 80th anniversary of the end of the second World War and it’s Remembrance Day there’s no better time for the government to move forward."

The graveyard in Pointe-Claire is currently run by the non-profit the Last Post Fund. According to past president Derek Sullivan the fund relied on money from those buried there, but with fewer interments and rising maintenance fees, the money will run out in three to four years. He had hoped for an announcement from the federal government by this week.

"Veterans Week would be an ideal time for the government to express a commitment to ensuring the future of the national field of honor," he said.

Since 2020 there’s been a push for VAC to assume ownership of the site. On Sept. 4, the Last Post Fund sent a letter to Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor saying "the future of this Veterans' cemetery is now in serious jeopardy; current operating deficits mean that the LPF can sustain operations for only a short period of time."

The Fund was hoping for an answer before Nov. 11, but did not get an official acknowledgement the letter was even received.

"I would like to think that an acknowledgment of that letter, that a willingness to meet and discuss so we understand what is happening would be there to allow us to all be on the same page," said Peck, "because, to be honest, we have had absolutely no official communication from anybody on this issue."

Petitpas Taylor’s office responded to CTV by saying it is aware of the issue and studies are being looked at to assess the feasibility of taking it over.

The graveyard is currently listed as a historic site by Heritage Canada and Sullivan says it wouldn’t be a sale, but a transfer. It’s estimated Ottawa would need to invest around $3.5 million, mostly to ensure the buildings are up to federal standards.

"It's not a lot of money we're talking about just some political will and some respect for Canada's history," said MacArthur, "you've got two federal government departments: Heritage Canada and Veterans Affairs. You'd think they could get their act together."

There has been an increased urgency to obtain a commitment because of dwindling funds and the WWII anniversary but also because there will be a federal election before October of next year. Some worry this dossier could get lost in the shuffle.

"I would hate to start over. So there is an imperative, to try to get this done now," says Peck.

MacArthur points out Canadian military cemeteries and graves abroad are generally well-kept and says it makes no sense to have a different standard at home. If the money runs out and the cemetery falls into disrepair, "it would be a national embarrassment and a humiliation for everybody who has a connection to that cemetery and to Canada's national honor. You see messaging on this week, on Remembrance Day, from the Prime minister and other ministers, but they need to talk about some brass tacks which includes honoring veterans."

"We don't feel that any government, regardless of stripe, can allow this national historic site to go bankrupt, to go out of business or to go into disrepair," adds Sullivan, "to fail to honor the memory of the thousands of veterans that are buried there."