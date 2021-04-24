Advertisement
Nashville rallies from down a pair again to knot Montreal
CF Montréal forward Bjorn Johnsen (9) and Nashville SC defender Dave Romney (4) head the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
MONTREAL -- Hany Mukhtar's goal at the 77th minute pulled Nashville into a 2-all draw against Montreal on Saturday.
Mukhtar took a loose ball in the box and sent it past the keeper. Mason Toye started the scoring with a goal at the 13th minute. Zachary Brault-Guillard made it 2-0 at the 42nd by starting a midfield run down the right and putting a shot above the keeper scraping the bottom of the crossbar for his first career MLS goal.
Jhonder Cadiz put Nashville (0-0-2) on the board at the 54th heading in a cross from Randall Leal.
It's the second consecutive week Nashville emerged from a two-goal deficit to secure a point. In its second season, Nashville posted a 2-2 draw with Cincinnati after falling behind by a pair in the first 12 minutes.
Montreal (1-0-1) posted a 4-2 win against Toronto to open its season.