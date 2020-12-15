MONTREAL -- The little pink cabin sitting atop the abandoned Canada Malting Co. silos beside the St-Ambroise-McAuslan Brewery in Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood got a festive facelift this year.

The building has been abandoned since 1985, but someone or some people have been regularly getting to the top of the structure and giving it some charm.

Last fall, the cabin on top of the malting was painted pink, and decorated for the holidays, and this year, the same has been done.



It remains a mystery as to who is maintaining the cabin, or whether anyone is living in the building.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Manuel Couture said police patrol and investigate abandoned buildings when there are complaints from owners or neighbours, which has not been the case in the Malting buidling.