Mulroney speaks at St. Patrick's Society luncheon as Irish festivities begin
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 2:55PM EDT
The St. Patrick's Society hosted its 186th annual luncheon Friday in the lead up to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is the guest speaker, and former Quebec premier Jean Charest and former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre.
Watch the video above for more details from Tania Krywiak.
