The man who killed Darius Brown in November 2016 has been sentenced to the maximum penalty for youth.

Brown was 17-years-old when he was stabbed in the back outside an apartment building at the corner of Westover and Westminster in Cote Saint-Luc.

The convicted man turned 18 less than one month after the killing, and last November he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The Crown repeatedly tried to have the youth tried as an adult, then to have him charged as an adult, but the judge rejected those requests.

Instead, the criminal received the maximum youth sentence for manslaughter: two years in a youth detention centre, following by one year under strict supervision.

This is in addition to the 19 months he has been in detention since his arrest the day after Brown's death.

Brown's father, Stephen Hennessy, said he didn't think any amount of time would make up for what his family has lost.

“No result in court could give us a result we would like, to have our son back. The maximum sentence under youth court, I don’t know if that’s the equal value to a life," he said. “I don’t know what could be strong to equal what happened.”

In determining his sentence the judge said she considered the circumstances and severity of the killing, reports from social workers and teachers since the young man's arrest, and his risk of reoffending.

The judge said she does hope the man will be able to rejoin society in a productive fashion after he serves his time.

However Brown's mother, who was in the court for the verdict, was disappointed.

"I have a different perception of the act and the judge not perceiving it's an adult act and should be charged as an adult crime," said Roxanne Brown. "I think that's the disappointment in it but there's a myriad of emotions that go along with that which will slowly be creeping back in."

She said that the judge did not take enough of her pain and suffering into account in determining the sentence.

"In his 911 call, it was very clear he knew my son, he knows my son's full name and he still thought that was the only option," she said. "I don't think it's the only option. In the 911 call there's a point where it's clear, he tells my son's friends who he sees in the distance, 'I got your boy.' That's, to me, not a panicking child. That's a very conscious child, a deliberate child."

At the time of the killing police told media that Brown died after a fall that occurred while he was attempting to rob a 19-year-old woman, but it turned out that a witness may have lied to officers.

The witness who told police the story was charged with three counts of obstruction, and one charge of being an accessory after the fact.

Hennessy said that despite the verdict, the ordeal isn't over for the family.

"There will also now be proceedings when it comes to the other individuals involved," he said. "We don't even know at this point if there will be an appeal. So we sit and we wait and we take it as it comes."