More young people are overcoming the taboos associated with cosmetic surgery

Plastic surgery has become increasingly popular in recent years, and this trend includes young people under the age of 30.

Not only are they increasingly resorting to the scalpel, they are also breaking free from the shame and taboo traditionally associated with cosmetic surgery.

Although the number of plastic surgeries has risen more sharply since the pandemic, this increase has been felt over the last 10 years or so, according to Dr. Karl Schwarz, cosmetic surgeon and founder of Clinique K.

"We've seen an increase in all (types of) patients, of all ages. But yes, certainly, we had quite significant growth in people under 30. Since 2021, there has been really significant growth," he said.

Half of plastic surgeon specializing in rhinoplasty (nose surgery) Dr. Amanda Fanous's patients are under 30.

"Rhinoplasty (nose job) is the most common surgery for people under 30," she explained. "I've been in practice for five years. Since I started practising, the proportion has risen sharply, and there is clearly a difference between the under-30s and the over-30s."

This difference is particularly noticeable in young people's openness to cosmetic surgery and their expectations, fuelled by social networks.

"The 'Gen Z', especially the under-25s, are arriving very well prepared," said Fanous. "They arrive with inspirational photos of the noses they want. Often, they arrive with unrealistic requests because they spend their time on the networks seeing filtered images. Especially these days, with the 'bold glamour' filters that give young people an unrealistic image."

Young people often ask the surgeon for "Barbie" or "trumpet" noses by showing her photos of models.

"Often, the anatomy doesn't allow the nose to be transformed into a little Barbie nose. And secondly, it often doesn't fit in with the harmony of the face," said Fanous. "During consultations, I have to spend a lot more time informing them about what is realistic and feasible.

"On the other hand, people over the age of 25 go to the clinic saying that they have a complex about their nose, and ask Dr. Fanous what she recommends. The approach is different," she says.

More members of Generation Z are also sharing their medical-aesthetic journey on social networks.

"Not only are they less embarrassed, they're almost proud of it," said Fanous. "It's something they want to publish. It's something they don't hide. I ask all the patients if they would agree to me putting their photo on my networks, and it's very clear that (among) those over 30, maybe 10 per cent will say yes, while those under 30, easily 40-50 per cent. And what's worse, if I don't put up their photos, they're going to ask me why, they're going to ask me when."

Schwarz sees the same phenomenon. He believes that the rise in the number of young people having cosmetic surgery is attributable "a little bit to social networks, and the fact that there is less of a stigma attached to plastic surgery or medical aesthetic care in the younger population."

"I think it's an age where they're more open about their treatments, and then you see with influencers, and just younger people on social networks, they'll often (publish their course of) medical-aesthetic treatment, or their surgery, and they're not embarrassed at all about their treatment," he said.

Schwarz notes that the most popular medical aesthetic treatments for young people are botox, muscle relaxants and fillers.

As far as surgery is concerned, in addition to rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, liposuction, and tummy tucks are the most popular procedures for the under-30s, he points out.

AN 'UNREAL' PERCEPTION ON OUR SCREEN

Several factors explain this increase in the use of cosmetic surgery in all age groups since the pandemic, said Dr. Nabil Fanous, Director of the Canadian Institute of Cosmetic Surgery and president of the Canadian Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

"Firstly, people spent more and more time in videoconferences during the pandemic, where they could see themselves talking and observe their features," said Fanous. "But also, because computer or mobile phone cameras often show an altered image. A cellphone photo is very much affected by distance and by the programming and quality of the phone."

In contrast, a person's reflection in a mirror is not affected by these factors.

"Seeing yourself in the mirror is a perception of your appearance that is a real perception. The mirror shows you what you really are. Seeing yourself on a telephone or computer screen is an unreal perception," explained the surgeon.

And the habit of patients looking at themselves on their mobile phones is having an impact.

"Now, 50 per cent (of patients) come with their phones," he said. "They show me the screen and (they don't) say: give me a mirror."

But why do young people have cosmetic surgery if they don't show signs of ageing?

"There are two kinds of surgery," he said. "Those to 'refine one's appearance,' and others to 'rejuvenate one's appearance.'"

Young people, therefore, have more recourse to the first type of operation, says the surgeon.

This dispatch was written with the financial assistance of the Meta Grant and The Canadian Press for news.