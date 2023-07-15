More young people are overcoming the taboos associated with cosmetic surgery
Plastic surgery has become increasingly popular in recent years, and this trend includes young people under the age of 30.
Not only are they increasingly resorting to the scalpel, they are also breaking free from the shame and taboo traditionally associated with cosmetic surgery.
Although the number of plastic surgeries has risen more sharply since the pandemic, this increase has been felt over the last 10 years or so, according to Dr. Karl Schwarz, cosmetic surgeon and founder of Clinique K.
"We've seen an increase in all (types of) patients, of all ages. But yes, certainly, we had quite significant growth in people under 30. Since 2021, there has been really significant growth," he said.
Half of plastic surgeon specializing in rhinoplasty (nose surgery) Dr. Amanda Fanous's patients are under 30.
"Rhinoplasty (nose job) is the most common surgery for people under 30," she explained. "I've been in practice for five years. Since I started practising, the proportion has risen sharply, and there is clearly a difference between the under-30s and the over-30s."
This difference is particularly noticeable in young people's openness to cosmetic surgery and their expectations, fuelled by social networks.
"The 'Gen Z', especially the under-25s, are arriving very well prepared," said Fanous. "They arrive with inspirational photos of the noses they want. Often, they arrive with unrealistic requests because they spend their time on the networks seeing filtered images. Especially these days, with the 'bold glamour' filters that give young people an unrealistic image."
Young people often ask the surgeon for "Barbie" or "trumpet" noses by showing her photos of models.
"Often, the anatomy doesn't allow the nose to be transformed into a little Barbie nose. And secondly, it often doesn't fit in with the harmony of the face," said Fanous. "During consultations, I have to spend a lot more time informing them about what is realistic and feasible.
"On the other hand, people over the age of 25 go to the clinic saying that they have a complex about their nose, and ask Dr. Fanous what she recommends. The approach is different," she says.
More members of Generation Z are also sharing their medical-aesthetic journey on social networks.
"Not only are they less embarrassed, they're almost proud of it," said Fanous. "It's something they want to publish. It's something they don't hide. I ask all the patients if they would agree to me putting their photo on my networks, and it's very clear that (among) those over 30, maybe 10 per cent will say yes, while those under 30, easily 40-50 per cent. And what's worse, if I don't put up their photos, they're going to ask me why, they're going to ask me when."
Schwarz sees the same phenomenon. He believes that the rise in the number of young people having cosmetic surgery is attributable "a little bit to social networks, and the fact that there is less of a stigma attached to plastic surgery or medical aesthetic care in the younger population."
"I think it's an age where they're more open about their treatments, and then you see with influencers, and just younger people on social networks, they'll often (publish their course of) medical-aesthetic treatment, or their surgery, and they're not embarrassed at all about their treatment," he said.
Schwarz notes that the most popular medical aesthetic treatments for young people are botox, muscle relaxants and fillers.
As far as surgery is concerned, in addition to rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, liposuction, and tummy tucks are the most popular procedures for the under-30s, he points out.
AN 'UNREAL' PERCEPTION ON OUR SCREEN
Several factors explain this increase in the use of cosmetic surgery in all age groups since the pandemic, said Dr. Nabil Fanous, Director of the Canadian Institute of Cosmetic Surgery and president of the Canadian Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
"Firstly, people spent more and more time in videoconferences during the pandemic, where they could see themselves talking and observe their features," said Fanous. "But also, because computer or mobile phone cameras often show an altered image. A cellphone photo is very much affected by distance and by the programming and quality of the phone."
In contrast, a person's reflection in a mirror is not affected by these factors.
"Seeing yourself in the mirror is a perception of your appearance that is a real perception. The mirror shows you what you really are. Seeing yourself on a telephone or computer screen is an unreal perception," explained the surgeon.
And the habit of patients looking at themselves on their mobile phones is having an impact.
"Now, 50 per cent (of patients) come with their phones," he said. "They show me the screen and (they don't) say: give me a mirror."
But why do young people have cosmetic surgery if they don't show signs of ageing?
"There are two kinds of surgery," he said. "Those to 'refine one's appearance,' and others to 'rejuvenate one's appearance.'"
Young people, therefore, have more recourse to the first type of operation, says the surgeon.
This dispatch was written with the financial assistance of the Meta Grant and The Canadian Press for news.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 15, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada announces new path to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada
Canada is launching a new pathway to permanent residency for Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion to stay in Canada with their families.
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
Israel's Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed on Saturday to a hospital after feeling dizzy, his office said, adding that it appeared the veteran Israeli leader was suffering from dehydration.
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
Fade into the night: Fireflies facing threats from climate change and light pollution
Research associate at the University of Guelph fears that threats such as climate change and light pollution could snuff out these luminescent insects, depriving future generations of the "magic" they experienced as a child.
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
Fungi could be crucial in storing emissions and fighting climate change, study finds
A new study found that fungi stores a third of carbon from fossil fuel emission, playing a major role in the fight against climate change.
Toronto
-
Ontario to recoup COVID-19 loans from doctors by deducting their OHIP payments
The Ontario government says it plans to recoup loan payments issued to doctors at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic by deducting the amounts from their OHIP payments.
-
Mississauga readies police, city security ahead of planned 'anti-Pride' protest at city hall
The mayor of a Greater Toronto Area city has readied police and city security ahead of an 'anti-pride' protest planned over the weekend.
-
Man killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Burlington
A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle collision in Burlington.
Atlantic
-
Police issue update in 1992 disappearance of Kenley Matheson
Police in Nova Scotia have conducted a site visit at a location on Melanson Mountain in relation to the 1992 disappearance of Acadia University student Kenley Matheson.
-
'Find a way to do it': residents of wildfire-ravaged N.S. community anxiously await evacuation exits
With evidence of the devastating May 28 wildfire surrounding them, residents of the Westwood Hills subdivision in Upper Tantallon worry about it happening again.
-
Carbon rebates roll out for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., New Brunswickers to wait until October
The first round of carbon rebates, aimed to help Canadians with the federal government’s new carbon tax implemented on July 1, will roll out to Nova Scotians and Prince Edward Island residents beginning July 15.
London
-
‘I still can’t believe my luck!’ Retiree wins over $165K by playing the lottery
Zbigniew Denejka of South Bruce Peninsula has won the LOTTO 6/49 secondary prize of $165,105.40 in the June 21 draw.
-
‘It disgusts me to my core’: Swastika and profanity laced hate message spray painted on iconic Market Tower building
The owners of the Market Tower are expressing disgust and dismay after a swastika was discovered on the side of the building, located at Richmond and Dundas streets.
-
Lanes blocked after east-end collision
The incident happened at the Highbury Avenue and Dundas Street intersection.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
-
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
-
Crown seeks 18-year sentence in fatal Sudbury arson case
The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area will have to wait a little longer to receive his sentence.
Calgary
-
Milk River ER closed for a week due to physician shortage
The Milk River emergency room is shutting down for a week.
-
Miette Road in Jasper remains closed after it's declared unsafe
Parks Canada announced that Miette Road in Jasper will remain closed for the time being pending delivery of a report.
-
Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon's first unseeded female champion after beating Ons Jabeur
Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon on Saturday, coming back in each set for a 6-4, 6-4 victory over 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur in the final.
Kitchener
-
'Getting our momentum back': Heavy events return to Cambridge Scottish Festival
The Cambridge Scottish Festival kicked off Friday night and this year's event includes the return of a fan favourite.
-
Two taken to hospital after SUV hits Waterloo building
An SUV hit an LCBO in Waterloo early Saturday morning, and police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
-
58-year-old man faces sexual assault charges in connection to incidents at Kitchener school
A 58-year-old Kitchener man is facing additional changes in relation incidents that allegedly happened at Saint John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
'It looks apocalyptic': Much of B.C. under smoky skies warning
Two thirds of British Columbia is now under a smoky skies bulletin as more than 370 wildfires continue to torch thousands of hectares of forest.
-
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
-
Decision to reactivate Vancouver fountains that use drinking water questioned amid B.C. drought concerns
The recent decision to reactivate several Vancouver-owned fountains that use millions of litres of drinking water annually is being scrutinized as B.C. officials sound the alarm about worsening drought conditions across the province.
Edmonton
-
Miette Road in Jasper remains closed after it's declared unsafe
Parks Canada announced that Miette Road in Jasper will remain closed for the time being pending delivery of a report.
-
Outdoor comedy festival postpones Friday show due to smoky skies
The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival (GOCF) was forced to pivot yesterday, moving its Friday lineup to Saturday due to smoky skies.
-
1 man arrested after shots fired in Wabasca, Alberta
One person is under arrest after shots were fired in a neighbourhood in Wabasca late Thursday night.
Windsor
-
Early morning shooting leads to attempted murder charge
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect for attempted murder following an early morning shooting Saturday.
-
‘Barbie has always been an inspiration’: Barbie’s silver screen treatment an exciting time for fans
A Windsor woman showcases her massive Barbie doll collection ahead of the release of the new Barbie movie.
-
'My whole life flashed before my eyes': Young father recounts fall from Ambassador Bridge
What started as a normal workday for Spencer Baker took a perilous turn Wednesday afternoon, when the 27-year-old father fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River below.
Regina
-
'They've got our full attention': Riders prepare for re-match with Calgary
The Saskatchewan Roughriders, 3-1, will take on the Calgary Stampeders, 1-3, on Saturday night for their second of three meetings this season.
-
Woman killed in two-vehicle collision near Moosomin
RCMP say a woman from Moosomin is dead after her car and a semi collided on Highway 1 early Friday morning.
-
Extended drought conditions in Sask. impacting more than farmers' crops
Extended drought conditions in Saskatchewan have taken a huge toll on farmers’ crops and mental health.
Ottawa
-
More than one tornado could have hit Ottawa on Thursday: NTP
Researchers from the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University are in Ottawa investigating the damage from Thursday's storm, and there are possible signs more than one tornado touched down.
-
Collision between car and tractor trailer closes all lanes of Highway 401 near Mallorytown, Ont.
A serious collision has closed all lanes of Highway 401 near an eastern Ontario OnRoute.
-
Here's what experts say could help keep roofs from blowing off in the event of a tornado
As the cleanup continues after a tornado ripped through the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, researchers at Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project suggest a $200 hurricane tie could have prevented some of the roof damage to homes in the area.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon chamber pitches 7 per cent spending cut to address city budget shortfall
The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the city to reduce costs across all city departments by seven per cent.
-
Canada announces new path to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada
Canada is launching a new pathway to permanent residency for Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion to stay in Canada with their families.
-
'It’s like a mini-Olympics': Team Sask headed to North American Indigenous Games
More than 500 athletes, coaches and staff have arrived in Saskatoon in preparation for their trip out east.