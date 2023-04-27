More than 700 of Quebec's pork producers are in dire financial straits

Pork farmers are in an "extremely difficult situation," according to the Legault government, with no less than 712 producers facing serious financial problems.

Agriculture Minister André Lamontagne said as much Thursday in parliamentary committee.

More and more players in the pork industry, which is highly dependent on exports, are sounding the alarm.

The province's agricultural finances agency noted that 712 pork producers are facing "difficult financial issues," to quote the minister.

The official opposition criticized the fact that even young, up-and-coming producers are thinking of giving up.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 27, 2023

