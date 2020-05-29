MONTREAL -- Hair and beauty salons and tattoo and piercing shops in the Greater Montreal and Joliette areas have the green light to reopen and serve customers again as of June 15.

The same businesses in the rest of the province are scheduled to reopen Monday.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who spent Friday in Joliette, a city northeast of Montreal that has been hit hard by COVID-19, made the announcement on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Legault called the latest deconfinement measure announced by the province "good news," but added " if you want to keep moving in the right direction, you have to keep following the health guidelines."

In a statement, Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet said "the reopening of personal care and aesthetic businesses in the Montreal region was eagerly awaited," and noted that Quebec's workplace safety agency, the CNESST, has released an information kit for business owners aimed at helping them reopen safely. (You can download the kit here.)

"Our objective is to support business owners in setting up appropriate health standards and to ensure that activities can resume under the right conditions. as safe as possible for everyone," Boulet said.