Montrealers protest possible STM service cuts, demand more funding
Concerned about funding for public transit, Montrealers are demonstrating Sunday morning to protest possible service cuts by the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).
The organization behind the event, Vélorution Montréal, says it's concerned about the cuts that could occur if the STM's deficit isn't resolved.
Radio-Canada revealed last month that, without additional funding, the metro could close at 11 p.m. every day, open at 9 a.m. on weekends, and bus service would be reduced.
One of Vélorution Montréal's founding members, Mathieu Murphy-Perron, says this situation would be very serious.
"If we want a city that's decongested, a city that's safe, a city that's not too noisy, we need to offer alternatives to the all-car culture," he said in an interview ahead of the rally at Square Victoria, which kicked off at 11 a.m.
The issue goes beyond Montreal: all 10 of Quebec's transit authorities are in a state of uncertainty, according to Sarah V. Doyon, general manager of Trajectoire Québec. The association, which promotes the interests of public transit users, was present at the demonstration.
More to come.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 19, 2023.
