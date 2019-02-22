

CTV Montreal





Montreal, you’ll be relieved to know that spring has sprung.

Actually, scratch that. It’s still only February and there’s metres of snow on the ground and there are still weeks of sub-zero temperatures to go. Still, you wouldn’t know it by the amount of bicycles and motorcycles – both typically seem as warm-weather modes of transportation – on display on Friday.

The Montreal Bicycle Show opened at Place Bonaventure and this year’s edition focused on electric bikes.

Meanwhile, over at Palais des Congres, Montrealers looking to get their motor running and head out on the highway could see the latest designs from two-wheel, three-wheel and four-wheel motorcycle makers from around the world.