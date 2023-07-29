Montrealer embarks on 4,500 km run to Mexico for the monarch butterfly
A Montreal lawyer began his 4,500-kilometre journey to Mexico on Saturday in support of the endangered monarch butterfly.
39-year-old Anthony Battah plans to complete the trek on foot, averaging 50 kilometres every day for three months.
The trip is called the Monarch Ultra Trail—which mirrors the monarch’s migration path.
Monarch butterflies are important pollinators, but their population has been under significant decline for decades.
“What’s basically happening to them, I think, is (...) a reflection of what is happening to us at a different level,” he said.
Battah hopes to inspire the next generation to take up the torch, including his 10-year-old daughter, who will be travelling alongside him in an RV.
“It’s to show our daughter that we can do something. We just have to begin somewhere, so that’s the beginning for us,” said Nancy Lapointe, Battah’s wife.
Battah is running the first 50 kilometres of his trek to Vaudreuil-Dorion and is inviting others to join him along the way.
Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Labour minister directs board to consider imposing new contract or arbitration on B.C. port workers
Canada's labour minister says he is taking action to restore long-term stability at B.C.'s ports after unionized workers rejected a tentative agreement late Friday night.
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
Six dead in Kananaskis plane crash
Six people are dead after the plane they were in crashed near Kananaskis on Friday night.
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
Air passenger traffic at Canada's airports more than doubled in 2022: StatCan
The number of passengers who travelled through Canada's airports more than doubled in 2022 compared to the previous year. But air travel is still lower than pre-pandemic levels, the recent data from Statistics Canada shows.
Canada's Liendo breaks own national record, wins silver in men's 100-metre butterfly
Canada's Josh Liendo won silver in the men's 100-metre butterfly with a Canadian record time at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday.
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon.
'Perfectly excited': Canadian scientists await first look at bits from asteroid Bennu
A group of Canadian scientists is awaiting delivery of an outer space postcard from the past.
-
-
Driver dead after fiery crash in Rexdale, SIU investigating: police
A driver is dead after their vehicle reportedly crashed into a bridge in Rexdale Saturday afternoon, police say.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by impaired driver in Scarborough: police
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
-
Londoner wins 'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars' season eight
A Londoner is celebrating after winning the biggest accolade in drag, and she is using her platform to celebrate the stories of the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Pet owner charged after leaving dog inside hot car in Grand Bend
A pet owner has been charged after they allegedly left their dog inside a hot vehicle in Grand Bend, Ont., which prompted a rescue from OPP officers earlier this month.
-
'The Liberals are back': Provincial Liberal leader candidate tours southwestern Ontario this weekend
The frontrunner in the race to the Ontario Liberal party leader is making her way through southwestern Ontario this weekend. Bonnie Crombie — the mayor of Mississauga and former Liberal MP — held campaign stops in London, Sarnia, and Windsor on Saturday.
-
Poilievre wraps up northern Ont. tour in North Bay
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilivere wrapped up his northern Ontario tour Friday night with one last stop in North Bay.
-
Cyclists hit the trails for the ‘Salty Marie’
Cyclists and a few runners converged on the Hiawatha Highlands in Sault Ste. Marie to compete in the first Salty Marie Trails Festival.
-
OPP stop 23-year-old driving 141km/h on Hwy. 144
A 23-year-old driver from Sudbury is in some trouble with police following a traffic stop on Highway 144 on Friday.
-
-
‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history
A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.
-
Street racing maybe behind fatal southeast Edmonton crash: EPS
Police say street racing may be behind a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
'Added stressor to university life': University of Guelph student speaks out following data breach
A student at the University of Guelph is speaking out over what she's calling a lack of transparency following a data breach.
-
Police hand out two dozen charges after dramatic chase in Kitchener neighbourhood
A man is facing 24 charges after a chase through a Kitchener neighbourhood police say involved ramming two cruisers and intentionally driving through a fence.
-
University of Waterloo student competing to become fittest man on earth
Kitchener's Jack Farlow will be one of 40 men competing at the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games.
-
-
Are pandemic era dog breeders abandoning puppies they can no longer sell for a big profit?
The surge in puppies being abandoned and surrendered to shelters is happening province-wide. Daria Evans believes it could be linked to a big increase in the number of people breeding their dogs for profit during the pandemic.
-
Former massage therapist waged 'campaign of retribution' over negative Google review, college finds
A recent disciplinary decision from the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia shows how a dispute over masking and a negative Google review snowballed into a "campaign of retribution" against a would-be patient and a pattern of insults and derision of college staff.
-
-
Edmonton teen, 16, missing for more than 2 weeks: police
Police in the Alberta capital issued an alert Friday evening for a teenager who's been missing for more than two weeks.
-
'We are sorry': Edmonton Corn Maze issues statement on RCMP theme
The Edmonton Corn Maze says it will give more thought to future themes, to make sure the maze is a welcoming space for everyone.
-
'He's looking down with love': Windsor, Ont. car enthusiast gets classic car funeral procession
A Windsor man who died earlier this week was laid to rest Saturday afternoon, but not before he was treated to quite the fitting procession for a car enthusiast.
-
Murder suspect in custody, a citizen gets an impaired transport truck driver off the road, and thunderstorms hammer the region: Top Windsor stories this week
Michigan police have arrested a man wanted for murder after eight months on the lam, a citizen is credited with getting an allegedly impaired transport truck driver off Highway 401, and residents clean up after thunderstorms tore through the region. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
Windsor police issue 75 traffic violations during speeding enforcement blitz
Windsor police were kept busy on Friday with the Traffic Enforcement Unit conducting a speeding enforcement blitz across the city.
-
Regina police investigate early morning death
Several police cars and a Coroner van blocked off traffic in the early hours of Saturday in downtown Regina for a homicide investigation.
-
Riders fall to Argos in Touchdown Atlantic re-match
The Riders failed to get past the Argos for a second year in a row, marking a 31-13 loss on the day.
-
Regina to welcome direct flights to 9 popular destinations this winter
Travellers who have been hoping for a sun-soaked vacation can pack their bags this winter, as the Regina Airport plans to have direct flights to nine destinations, including Cancun and Puerto Vallarta.
-
Cleanup continues after storm knocks out power, damages trees in Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it is treating Friday's storm as a "multi-day restoration event" after power was knocked out to thousands of customers across the city.
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | What you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 is closed in both directions between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road until 5 a.m. on Monday for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge. Motorists are being warned to expect delays.
-
Some councillors call for free transit to compensate OC Transpo riders for latest LRT shutdown
Some Ottawa councillors want the city and OC Transpo to provide free transit to riders to compensate them for the disruptions caused by the ongoing O-Train shutdown.
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
-
Tight job market impacting City of Saskatoon summer programs
The City of Saskatoon has been struggling this year with its seasonal employment opportunities, impacting the city’s summer pool and parks programs for kids.
-
Saskatoon woman loses $10,000 after scammers hijack iPad, trick her into withdrawing cash
A Saskatoon senior is out $10,000 after an elaborate financial scam, and she’s warning the public to be alert for this new type of trick.