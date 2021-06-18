MONTREAL -- Cecile Klein, Canada's oldest person, has just turned 114 years old.

The supercentenarian celebrated with a small party at her home in Montreal's west-end city of Côte Saint-Luc.

According to her family, the 114-year-old is always up for a good time and loves parties, travelling and spending precious moments with her loved ones.

In right fashion, she wore a small bejewelled plastic crown, sunglasses, a bright red shirt with a 'Birthday Girl' pin and was kept warm with blankets and pillows while her family gathered to celebrate her birthday.

Klein was born in Montreal in 1907, having lived through both world wars and countless political and cultural shifts.

She has three children, seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.