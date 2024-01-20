Montreal versus Toronto tonight as another PWHL game sells out

A week after a heartbreaking overtime loss against new rivals Boston, Montreal will face Toronto tonight at a sold-out Verdun Auditorium in PWHL hockey.

SPOILER: all PWHL games in Verdun are sold out.

For TSN 690 host Andie Bennett, the sellout games, excited fan bases, and quality hockey in the professional women's hockey league are no surprise.

"We're seeing that what these women fought for for so many years, there's a hunger for it for hockey fans," said Bennett.

Toronto and Montreal have both sold out home games and tonight's game in Verdun is a chance to spark a rivalry between the two female teams.

League no. 1 star this week Marie-Philip "Captain Clutch" Poulin leads the team with five points (four goals, one assist). Also on five points are Tereza Vanisova (five assists) and Maureen Murphy (five assists).

Elaine Chuli will likely be between the pipes and boasts a 0.938 save percentage.

Poulin sealed Montreal's first win at home with the game-winner in the 3-2 win against New York.

The PWHL is looking to succeed where other professional female leagues have not. Bennett said a major reason this league may succeed is the work done before players hit the ice.

"The fact that they got a fully functional CBA, that was so important to the players and they got that done," she said.

Bringing in long-time NHL hockey executives Brian Burke and Stan Kasten, Bennett explained, helped the league focus on getting players on the ice.

PWHL Montreal prepares for its game against Toronto on Jan. 20, 2024. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

"That was the focus, that was the promise they made to these players, and they got it done," she said. "They made good on their promise to get a quality product on the ice and to get these women in a bonafide league."

The team, Bennett reminded, is made up of Olympians, university stars and up-and-coming trailblazers looking to build something for those who will come after them.

"They are also unbelievable hockey players that are talented," she said. "They fought for this for so many years. They've been in leagues that have formed [then] disbanded, they've worn 10 million hats. Finally, they get a CBA in place, they have guaranteed salaries, and they are able to do what they were made for, which is play the game of hockey."