Montreal's Poulin, New York's Shelton, Minnesota's Heise named PWHL's weekly stars

Montreal centre Marie-Philip Poulin, New York defender Ella Shelton and Minnesota forward Taylor Heise have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League's three stars of the week.

Poulin had three goals, 10 shots and a plus-3 rating in two games last week.

She became the second player in league history to record a hat trick in Montreal's 5-2 win at New York on Wednesday.

Shelton, who scored the first goal in league history when New York beat Toronto 4-0 in the PWHL's inaugural game on Jan. 1, had a goal, four assists and six shots in two outings.

She leads the PWHL with six points through its first two weeks and is tied for first with four assists.

Heise recorded two goals, an assist and eight shots in two games last week.

The top pick in the PWHL's first-ever draft is tied for third in league scoring with four points. She's also tied for second with three goals, one behind teammate Grace Zumwinkle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.