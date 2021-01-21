MONTREAL -- The Montreal Soccer Stadium, located in the St-Michel neighbourhood in the northeast part of the city, is set to be transformed into a site to house homeless people who are COVID-19-positive but do not require hospital care.

The site will have 150 beds, which will be divided into individual units that will meet public health guidelines.

These spaces will be available on a progressive basis over the next few days. The spaces come in addition to those announced Wednesday at the Centre Pierre-Charbonneau, bringing the total number of new spaces to 250.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021.