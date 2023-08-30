Montreal to move statue of former Canadian Prime Minister John A. Macdonald
The City of Montreal says it won't replace a toppled statue of Canada's first prime minister in a downtown park.
The city's executive committee says it will instead partner with a local institution to display the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in a different location with more contextual information for onlookers.
Erected in 1895, the statue was frequently the target of vandalism before protesters tore it down from its pedestal in downtown Montreal's Place du Canada in August 2020.
Macdonald championed the assimilation of Indigenous people and is considered to be the architect of the residential school system.
The statue remained in storage while the city considered its future.
The now-empty pedestal, meanwhile, will remain in Place du Canada as a reminder of the statue's history.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida
Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's west coast as a catastrophic Category 3 storm on Wednesday and unleashed life-threatening storm surges and rainfall across an area that has never before received such pummelling.
Here's what Hurricane Idalia looks like in 6 maps
As Hurricane Idalia batters Florida's west coast, scientists are tracking when and where the storm will move next. Here are the details showing the hurricane's path this morning.
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday.
WATCH | Load of 5 million bees falls off truck near Toronto; drivers warned to close windows
Police are working to contain millions of bees that fell off of a truck onto the roadway in Burlington, Ont. on Wednesday morning.
Inmates in Newfoundland jail say they feel hopeless, alone and increasingly unwell
Inmates inside Newfoundland's notorious, Victorian-era jail say their mental health is deteriorating as they are allegedly locked in their cellblocks for days and denied visits with their families.
BREAKING | Metro says it has reached tentative deal with union amid strike by grocery store workers
Metro says that it has reached a tentative deal with the union representing striking employees at 27 grocery stores around the Greater Toronto Area.
Indigo hopes new 'cultural emporium' concept will win back customers
When Indigo Books & Music Inc. opens the doors to its forthcoming location in downtown Toronto's Well building this September, shoppers will immediately realize the space is more than a bookstore.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Metro says it has reached tentative deal with union amid strike by grocery store workers
Metro says that it has reached a tentative deal with the union representing striking employees at 27 grocery stores around the Greater Toronto Area.
-
This Toronto tenant had no problem finding a roommate to share his bedroom for more than $1K each. Here’ s why that’ s a problem
A Toronto tenant seeking someone to share his bedroom for $1,050 a month was able to fill the vacancy within a matter of days – a high sign of the ongoing affordability “emergency” within Canada ’ s housing market, according to an expert in the field.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Load of 5 million bees falls off truck near Toronto; drivers warned to close windows
Police are working to contain millions of bees that fell off of a truck onto the roadway in Burlington, Ont. on Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Inmates in Newfoundland jail say they feel hopeless, alone and increasingly unwell
Inmates inside Newfoundland's notorious, Victorian-era jail say their mental health is deteriorating as they are allegedly locked in their cellblocks for days and denied visits with their families.
-
N.S. RCMP release photos of suspects accused of stealing lobster, assaulting person with crate
The RCMP is searching for multiple suspects accused of assaulting a person on a wharf in Nova Scotia’s Digby County earlier this month.
-
Hurricane Franklin expected to pass 'well southeast' of Newfoundland late Friday
The Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) says Hurricane Franklin is expected to pass “well southeast” of Newfoundland by late Friday, though it could still fuel significant rain and ocean swells as it nears.
London
-
Crash sends two people to hospital
According to police, the driver of a minivan had to be extricated and the driver of the other vehicle also needed assistance getting out.
-
Newspaper delivery boy attacked in Huron County
Huron County OPP are looking for three suspects after a youth who was carrying newspapers was robbed in Wingham.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Load of 5 million bees falls off truck near Toronto; drivers warned to close windows
Police are working to contain millions of bees that fell off of a truck onto the roadway in Burlington, Ont. on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
-
Anglers stranded in northwest Ont. rescued by police
A successful day of fishing turned into a rescue mission after a group of anglers got stuck in a remote part of northwestern Ontario over the weekend.
-
Northern Ont. police shocked to discover crate full of dead puppies
Ontario Provincial Police made a grisly discovery Monday when they found a covered animal crate filled with dead puppies in a remote area near Iron Bridge, Ont.
Calgary
-
Police search for possible human remains at rural property west of Calgary
Calgary police are searching a rural piece of property in Bragg Creek, Alta., as part of a historic missing persons case.
-
'Never taking public transit again': Victim of violent robbery speaks out; pair of teens charged
Cochrane, Alta., teenager Grace Urwin says she's "never taking public transit again" after being violently robbed in Calgary on Saturday.
-
Some communities oppose Alberta's six-month pause on renewable energy approvals
Some Alberta communities are pushing back against the provincial government's six-month pause on approvals of new renewable energy projects.
Kitchener
-
A club with a mission: Kitchener’s refugee soccer team brings hope for persecuted Rohingya
Brothers Safi and Beza Ullah first fell in love in with the game of soccer while growing up at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.
-
CTV Kitchener reporter seriously injured while covering crash files $15.7 million lawsuit
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash south of Guelph earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the driver who hit her, an unnamed Guelph police officer, the Guelph Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the province.
-
Father has car stolen while moving daughter into university in Guelph
Guelph police are investigating a vehicle theft after they say an American man had his rental car stolen while moving his daughter into university.
Vancouver
-
Climate anxiety high as B.C. pupils return to school in fire-ravaged communities
As students across British Columbia gear up for their return to school next week, parents in communities devastated by wildfires are grappling with what that may look like for their kids.
-
PNE Amphitheatre to be demolished after summer concert series ends
A Labour Day concert at the PNE Amphitheatre will be the swan song for the venue, which is slated to be demolished.
-
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
Edmonton
-
'From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry': Sentencing hearing wraps for 2 convicted in the death of Nature Duperron
A sentencing hearing has wrapped up for two of the four people convicted in the death of Nature Duperron.
-
Some communities oppose Alberta's six-month pause on renewable energy approvals
Some Alberta communities are pushing back against the provincial government's six-month pause on approvals of new renewable energy projects.
-
Bedard gains knowledge, motivation from McDavid: 'How can I get closer to him?'
Connor Bedard says he’s not Connor McDavid and wants to carve his own path as a player. But the 18-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., won’t enter the NHL thinking McDavid’s lofty numbers are out of reach.
Windsor
-
19-year-old charged in connection to sexual assault of a minor
A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a minor.
-
Hydro bills could be going up across Essex County, with blame placed on severe storms
E.L.K. Energy intends to file an application to the Ontario Energy Board for a rate increase — citing increased costs related to storm damage and a desire to boost reliability.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 on its 7th floor medical unit at the Ouellette Campus.
Regina
-
Here's what The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting for Sask. this winter, next summer
Saskatchewan and the rest of the Prairie Provinces can expect a cold and snowy winter followed by a hot and dry summer next year, according to the 2024 edition of The Old Farmers Almanac.
-
New peace pole unveiled in Regina's Rotary Park
A new peace pole has been erected in Regina’s Rotary Park on the banks of Wascana Creek west of the Albert Street bridge.
-
Canadian 9-year-old undergoes life-saving bowel transplant
A beloved nine-year-old, known as Bella Brave to those on TikTok, underwent a life-saving bowel transplant for a rare disease she has been fiercely battling since birth.
Ottawa
-
Two women assaulted with a blunt object in Ottawa's Parliamentary Precinct, paramedics say
Ottawa paramedics say emergency crews responded to a call for two women assaulted by someone with a blunt object on Wellington Street, near the Supreme Court of Canada building.
-
'We were very happy': Ottawa couple wins $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
Keith and Debra Polachek say they have not made any major plans with their winnings after becoming Ottawa's newest millionaires.
-
Business owners raise concerns about security in ByWard Market
A ByWard Market business owner is raising concerns about safety and security in the popular Ottawa tourist area, after his business was broken into twice in two nights this week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation says it has found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
-
University of Regina Pride Centre threatens legal action over Sask. pronoun policy
The University of Regina's Pride Centre (UR Pride) is preparing to take legal action over Saskatchewan's new policy for students' names and chosen pronouns.
-
Here's what The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting for Sask. this winter, next summer
Saskatchewan and the rest of the Prairie Provinces can expect a cold and snowy winter followed by a hot and dry summer next year, according to the 2024 edition of The Old Farmers Almanac.