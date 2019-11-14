MONTREAL – There will be a new public square at the Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced Wednesday.

The square, on the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Clark streets, will be called L’Esplanade Tranquille, paying homage to famed chess author and bookstore owner Henri Tranquille.

“The esplanade, in the summer, will be a place where people can chill and rest. There are going to be trees, places to sit and enjoy,” Plante said.

The square is the latest addition to Montreal’s cultural district, nestled by Place des Arts, the Place des Festivals and the Contemporary Art Museum.

It is expected to cost $74 million and will be used as a skating rink in the winter.

“Maybe you go skating in the morning with the kids, then you go for a bite and then you go to the museum," said Plante.

"It’s really a way to make sure this beautiful Quartier des Spectacles is alive during four seasons.”

The project is set to be completed by next summer.