Montreal teen charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in back of the neck

Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a teenager in connection to at least one stabbing in the LaSalle borough in June.

Benjamin Webster, 18, was arrested Aug. 11 for the June 4 stabbing of a pedestrian in the back of the neck around 9:30 p.m. near Paul-Seguin Park.

The motive is unknown, police say.

Police are also investigating two other knife attacks in LaSalle.

Arrestation d’un suspect de 18 ans en lien avec une attaque au couteau survenue le 4 juin dernier dans l’arrondissement LaSalle. L’enquête se poursuit concernant 2 autres attaques au couteau similaires survenues dans le même secteur. #SPVM

Webster appeared in the Montreal courthouse on Aug. 12 on charges of attempted murder.

TWO OTHER STABBINGS

Police are still looking into the May 31 stabbing just after 1 a.m. when a man was waiting for a bus outside of a gym on Bishop-Power Blvd. near George St. when a suspect approached, asked him a question, stabbed him in the right side and fled on foot.

On July 7, around 10:30 p.m., a suspect approached a man from behind while he sat on a bench in Ouellette Park and stabbed him in the neck. The victim was stabbed again in the back, and the suspect fled. A witness reported seeing him on a bicycle.

Those with information are asked to call the police's info line at 514 393-1133.