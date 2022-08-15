Montreal teen charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in back of the neck

Benjamin Webster, 18, was arrested Aug. 11 for the June 4 stabbing of a pedestrian in the back of the neck around 9:30 p.m. near Paul-Seguin Park. SOURCE: SPVM Benjamin Webster, 18, was arrested Aug. 11 for the June 4 stabbing of a pedestrian in the back of the neck around 9:30 p.m. near Paul-Seguin Park. SOURCE: SPVM

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon