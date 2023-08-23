Montreal tapped to host CEBL Championship next year

Montreal has been tapped to host the next Canadian Elite Basketball League’s (CEBL) Championship Weekend—and fans will be able to cheer on the home team.

The announcement on Wednesday automatically gives the Montreal Alliance a spot in the competition at Verdun Auditorium from August 9 to 11, 2024.

Four teams will battle for the trophy during the event, which also features a street festival, concert, and minor basketball events.

“The CEBL’s Championship Weekend has become Canada’s biggest annual basketball celebration and an event that not only crowns our champion but celebrates our culture, music, and our basketball communities across the country,” said Mike Morreale, CEBL commissioner and co-founder in a release.

A one-week sale window for tickets ends August 30. After that, fans will need to wait until early 2024 to buy tickets.

The Montreal Alliance, which appointed its first-ever female president this month, has played two seasons in the CEBL.