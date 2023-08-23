Montreal tapped to host CEBL Championship next year
Montreal has been tapped to host the next Canadian Elite Basketball League’s (CEBL) Championship Weekend—and fans will be able to cheer on the home team.
The announcement on Wednesday automatically gives the Montreal Alliance a spot in the competition at Verdun Auditorium from August 9 to 11, 2024.
Four teams will battle for the trophy during the event, which also features a street festival, concert, and minor basketball events.
“The CEBL’s Championship Weekend has become Canada’s biggest annual basketball celebration and an event that not only crowns our champion but celebrates our culture, music, and our basketball communities across the country,” said Mike Morreale, CEBL commissioner and co-founder in a release.
A one-week sale window for tickets ends August 30. After that, fans will need to wait until early 2024 to buy tickets.
The Montreal Alliance, which appointed its first-ever female president this month, has played two seasons in the CEBL.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
Mercenary who led armed mutiny against Putin presumed dead in plane crash
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was presumed dead Wednesday after a plane crash north of Moscow that killed all 10 people on board.
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
Mugshot released after Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges
Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday on charges alleging he acted as former U.S. President Donald Trump's chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
More bears entering Yellowknife following wildfires, evacuation
Raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories are driving black bears onto Yellowknife's deserted streets.
Possible death of Wagner Group chief 'suspicious' and 'opportunistic,' says military analyst
If the leader of the Wagner Group is in fact dead, it would send a clear message to critics and adversaries of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says CTV News military analyst David Fraser.
3-in-5 Canadians attribute climate change and global warming to human activity: survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. has found that 60 per cent of Canadians attribute climate change and global warming to human activity, particularly in relation to emissions from vehicles and industrial activities.
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
Toronto
-
Ontario man out $8K in scam that uses AI to mimic voices of friends and family
An Ontario man has lost $8,000 in a new impersonator scam where suspects use artificial intelligence to mimic the voice of friends and family.
-
Auston Matthews signs four-year contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews has signed a four-year contract extension worth an average of $13.25 million per year, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Class action lawsuit alleges Ontario company that took $14M in investments was feeder fund for the 'crypto king'
A Chatham, Ont. mother is spearheading a class action lawsuit alleging a company that collected $14 million in investments was actually a Ponzi scheme.
Atlantic
-
N.B. doubles down on LGBTQ school policy after report says it violates Charter rights
New Brunswick is maintaining the central elements of its policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools despite a report saying the policy violates the Charter rights of children.
-
Ottawa to buy ferry for route between P.E.I, N.S., will build 2 more ferries by 2028
The federal government says it will purchase a ferry for the route between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
London
-
Flooding closes section of Highway 402 near Strathroy Wednesday evening
A section of Highway 402, about the size of a football field, was covered in water after heavy rains fell throughout the late afternoon and into the evening Wednesday.
-
London, Ont. woman awakens from medically-induced coma days before wedding
Two weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.
-
Charges laid after woman dies from multi-drug overdose
A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sold drugs to a man and a woman earlier this year, leading to the woman to suffer a fatal overdose.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
-
Uproar in Laurentian University community over on-campus pub closure
An announcement made Tuesday afternoon by the Laurentian University Students' General Association about the closure of the on-campus pub just weeks before students return for the fall has taken many by surprise, with current and former students expressing shock and outrage online.
-
Drivers asked to slow down in Timmins neighbourhood
The Timmins Police Service traffic section will be keeping a closer watch on Father Costello Drive, Vipond Road and Fourth Avenue as it's received a number of complaints from residents and a city councillor about aggressive driving in those areas.
Calgary
-
Homeless encampment in Calgary alley causing concerns for neighbours, nearby businesses
A growing homeless encampment in the southeast Calgary is sparking concern among area residents and local business owners.
-
Calgary art gallery to showcase new works from Ukrainian artists
A Calgary art gallery is launching a new exhibition ripped from the headlines Thursday.
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Canyon Meadows
A man on a bicycle was struck crossing a street in Canyon Meadows on Wednesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
-
EXTENDED COVERAGE
EXTENDED COVERAGE | Patient by patient recount in former neurologist sexual assault trial nears end
The process of walking through complainant files one by one in the sexual assault trial of a former Kitchener neurologist is nearing an end.
-
Local leaders react to regional facilitator expected by Sept. 11
With a regional facilitator expected to be appointed to Waterloo Region in the coming weeks, some questions remain, like who the facilitator will be and what they will be facilitating.
Vancouver
-
Helicopter airdrop of granola bars for Poomba the pig, after surviving B.C. wildfire
Nourished by a helicopter airdrop of granola bars, Poomba the pig has survived the wildfire devastation that surrounds her on what remains of the Broken Rail Ranch in West Kelowna.
-
B.C. urges co-operation in Shuswap as fire crews say they are facing 'threats and abuse' from defiant locals
Provincial officials say residents defying evacuation orders in B.C.'s Shuswap region are undermining the "unified" fight against the wildfires and compromising first responders' safety – as tensions in the region remain high.
-
'Completely unbelievable': B.C. tenant facing eviction doubts landlord's daughter wants cramped basement
Vancouver resident Crystal Cornthwaite has been told her landlord’s daughter wants to move into the basement apartment where she currently pays below market rent – an eviction scenario advocates say has become increasingly common since B.C. made renovictions more difficult.
Edmonton
-
City Council votes in favour of Edmonton police funding formula
City Council has voted to approve a funding formula for the Edmonton Police Service.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline project runs into fresh construction-related hurdle
The Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project has run into another construction-related hurdle that could delay its completion.
-
Senior assaulted in Leduc County after helping suspects with 'car trouble': RCMP
RCMP are looking for two people who assaulted a senior in Leduc County.
Windsor
-
Malique Calloo extradited to Windsor to face first-degree murder charge
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been extradited from Michigan to Windsor, where he will stand trial for first-degree murder.
-
Frequent rainfall has some taking strong measures to keep mosquitoes away
With hot and rainy conditions taking over the summer season in Windsor-Essex, some are taking strong measures to keep the mosquitoes away — particularly those who want to enjoy their backyards.
-
CMHA Windsor-Essex encouraging residents to learn 'Suicide First Aid'
September is Suicide Awareness Month in the Windsor-Essex region with many events scheduled to support those in need.
Regina
-
Pilot Butte residents voice concerns at public hearing for proposed compost site
After hearing concerns from a crowded room at a public hearing on Tuesday, the R.M. of Edenwold said it would take time before making a decision on an application that would place Regina’s new compost facility just northwest of Pilot Butte.
-
Sask. youth advocate 'deeply troubled' by new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is launching a review of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name in a school setting.
-
Sask. project aims to reduce drug overdose deaths
Ninety-two confirmed overdose deaths and 199 more suspected deaths have occurred in the province this year as of Aug. 1, according to a report from Saskatchewan’s Coroner.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa hires new city manager from within
Council approved the appointment of Wendy Stephanson as the new city manager on Wednesday following an hour long in-camera meeting.
-
Ottawa council votes to keep vacant unit tax with some changes
Council voted 15 to 8 to maintain the city of Ottawa's current vacant unit tax. Coun. Laura Dudas had introduced a motion recommending scrapping the tax on empty units.
-
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
Saskatoon
-
Sask. youth advocate 'deeply troubled' by new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is launching a review of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name in a school setting.
-
Saskatoon Chief highlights need for funding to ensure proper drug rehabilitation
STC Chief Mark Arcand is pushing to improve care for those addicted to drugs at the wellness centre.
-
Youth charged with second degree murder after death in Pelican Narrows
A youth is facing a second degree murder charge after an altercation left a man dead in Pelican Narrows.