Montreal students showcase high-tech prototypes, including a solar-powered car
From a high-powered rocket to a solar-powered car, some aspiring engineers showed off their creations on Wednesday.
Engineering students from Polytechnique Montreal visited the Folie Technique summer camp to inspire the next generation of scientists.
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
Disney to hike streaming prices and crack down on password sharing amid pressure on earnings
Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
WATCH | Hawaii wildfire: Maui homes engulfed by flames as people flee
Wind-fuelled wildfires have forced an extensive evacuation in west Maui, Hawaii, with flames seen engulfing structures.
Health Canada recalls Walker Edison twin over twin bunk beds due to fall and impact hazards
Health Canada has recalled Walker Edison twin over twin bunk beds over potential fall and impact hazards.
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
B.C. port strike: Federal labour minister launches review to uncover 'structural issues'
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is launching an examination of the recently resolved British Columbia port dispute to see if “structural issues” in negotiations led to a 13-day work stoppage.
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identified
A coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
The Ontario Greenbelt decision: Who knew what and when?
Here is a breakdown of when the Greenbelt decisions were made and who was involved.
Southern Ontario gas prices expected to jump overnight, hit 9-month high soon
Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario are expected to see a significant jump overnight, and could reach a nine-month high soon, according to one industry analyst.
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
Nova Scotia government still unsure of widespread impact from spring cyberattack
The province of Nova Scotia is still unsure of how widespread the MOVEit security breach is, nearly two-and-a-half months after first becoming aware of the issue.
Man arrested following shooting incident in Cloverdale, N.B.: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a 24-year-old man from Coldstream, N.B., has been arrested following a shooting incident and an Alert Ready in Cloverdale, N.B.
Date set for green bin launch, but diapers and pet waste not permitted in household organic waste
Sweeping changes are coming to how London households dispose of their trash.
Serious crash closes rural road in Middlesex
OPP have closed Highway 7 (Elginfield Road) at Denfield Road after a two-vehicle crash between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck.
Homicide investigation launch after 2 found dead in a Kirkland Lake home
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Kirkland Lake residence on Tuesday evening.
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
Staffing crisis means emergency rooms in northern Ont. face closure, Ontario doctors warn
The Ontario College of Family Physicians and the OMA Section on General & Family Practice say emergency departments in northern Ontario are struggling to remain open because of staffing shortages.
Woman dead after being struck by CTrain
A section of downtown Calgary was shut down for several hours on Wednesday following a fatal incident involving the CTrain.
Candy-like bears found in Lethbridge park were fentanyl, police confirm
Lethbridge police say a number of suspicious candy-like items found in a public park last month were in fact fentanyl, as suspected.
7 people arrested in connection with 2022 drug bust
Seven people face charges in connection with a multi-million-dollar bust that targeted a variety of offences in Calgary including drug trafficking and money laundering.
Neighbours worry about future of Kitchener heritage site
A year after it was deemed unsafe and fenced off, people who live near the Doon Mill in Kitchener say they’re worried the city is neglecting the heritage site.
Adam Sandler flick partly shot in Elora begins streaming this month
An Adam Sandler film that shot partly in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area is set to begin streaming on Netflix later this month.
Potential buyer found for Quest campus as new CRA audits raise more concerns about university's financial history
A potential buyer has been found for the Quest University campus in Squamish, CTV News has learned.
Okanagan first responders gather to give fallen firefighter a hero's send-off
When wildland firefighter Zak Muise lost his life on the job last month, his colleagues said they wanted to give him a hero's send-off – and that's exactly what they did on Wednesday in Penticton.
Tribunal awards compensation for delayed Air Canada flight to 2 of 5 travellers
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ordered Air Canada to compensate two passengers whose arrival in Egypt was delayed by more than 56 hours, while three other family members who were travelling with them have been denied compensation for now.
Weekend storage unit fire in west Edmonton deemed arson by investigators
A weekend fire at a west-end storage facility was deliberately set, Edmonton fire investigators said Wednesday.
Fiery truck death a homicide: Edmonton police
The death of a man who was found in a burning pickup truck last week has been deemed a homicide, police say.
Tickets for the 2023 Edmonton Fringe Festival now on sale
A preview of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival was held Wednesday to give festival goers a sneak peek of what they can look forward to in the coming weeks.
Windsor’s Feather Hat Man, Ron LaDouceur, dead at 75
One of the most recognizable figures in Windsor, Ont., known to many as the Feather Hat Man, has died at the age of 75.
Windsor poverty at 10.8 per cent: Stats Canada report
Of 202,110 residents in Windsor, Ont. that means 24,355 people are living in poverty — that’s according to new data from Statistics Canada.
VIDEO: Transport theft caught on camera
Police posted a video to social media showing two people in a vehicle.
Church leaders apologize to Indigenous youth, elders for residential schools
Saskatchewan church leaders have apologized to Indigenous youth and elders for the intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
'I wish them all the best, except this week': Riders prepare to take on former QB and coach
The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-4) will head to Montreal this week to face the Alouettes (4-3), now home to the Riders’ former quarterback, Cody Fajardo, and former offensive coordinator, Jason Maas.
Regina's College Avenue Campus frog celebrated following year of restoration work
Following a year of restoration work, Regina’s College Avenue Campus frog was brought back to its former glory.
'Few people are moving over from the pathway': Mayor renews call to reopen Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles
Ottawa's mayor is renewing his call for the National Capital Commission to reopen a stretch of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles, saying statistics show between 30 and 100 cyclists an hour are using the road for active transportation.
OC Transpo looking at options to compensate transit riders during O-Train shutdown
The head of OC Transpo is preparing a report on how to pay for possible compensation for transit riders for the multi-week shutdown of the O-Train, as preparations continue for the full resumption of service on Monday.
Saskatoon downtown group says parking fee hike 'punishes' business
The head of Saskatoon’s Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) is not happy with the decision by a city councillors to increase parking fees.
City of Saskatoon to borrow $3.5M for new garbage bins
The city is set to borrow more than $3 million to pay for new black garbage bins.
Prince Albert city workers prepare to take job action
Members of the union representing Prince Albert city workers are taking job action, starting with a work-to-rule on Thursday.