Montreal SPCA extends service to Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough

The Montreal SPCA announced that it will now serve the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough, bringing the total number of boroughs it serves to 14, in addition to serving two municipalities on the island.

Residents of the boroughs the SPCA serves can call the agency for assistance which includes animal surrenders, patrol, affordable sterilization, food bank, special boarding and other services such as the trap-neuter-release-maintain (TNRM) program.

The SPCA services the following boroughs:

Ahuntsic-Cartierville Anjou Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Lachine LaSalle Le Plateau-Mont-Royal Le Sud-Ouest Montréal-Nord Outremont Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie Saint-Laurent Verdun Ville-Marie Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension

In addition, the SPCA also services the municipalities of Hampstead and Montreal West.

The SPCA does not service the Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, or Saint-Leonard boroughs.

The city and the SPCA decided this week to end its animal control contract, meaning the South Shore-based Proanima will soon be responsible for picking up stray and abandoned animals. The SPCA will continue to provide other services.

The SPCA said in a news release that Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension residents have long waited for service, particularly from 2011 when images of the Berger Blanc shelter showed deplorable conditions that included animal cruelty, non-compliant veterinary practices, breach of contracts, and lack of services. Berger Blanc had animal services agreements with 10 boroughs and three municipalities at the time.

"We are very pleased to now be able to help the animals of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension," said SPCA executive director Laurence Massé. "They deserve to receive quality care. The change was necessary."

The SPCA added that Montreal City Council voted to create a new animal services centre in the city that will open in 2026.