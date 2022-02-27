Parishioners at the Saint Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Montreal listened to an extended sermon Sunday and prayed for an end to the Russian invasion.

Reverand Volodymyr Kouchnir asked those in attendance to pray for a quick end to the conflict in Ukraine as he called out the Russian regime's aggression led by Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainians and their supporters in Montreal continue to voice their opposition to the invasion and a rally in support of Ukraine was organized at Place du Canada in the heart of the city.

It is the fourth day in a row protesters have been on the streets of the city in support of Ukraine.

Sunday's protest and service occurred the day Canada closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, mirroring similar actions in some European countries including Germany, Italy and Poland.

Quebec ordered Russian vodka pulled from the province's liquor stores.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.