Montreal’s social intervention squad expanding to entire city

The City of Montreal says it will expand its mobile mediation and social intervention team (EMMIS) throughout the metropolis in response to the homelessness crisis.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said that although her administration’s ability to address the crisis is limited, the intervention team has become crucial to ensuring safety in the city.

“The housing crisis, mental health issues, rising homelessness, drug addiction, and the cost of living create urgent needs that increasingly have to be addressed in public spaces,” Plante said in a press release.

“EMMIS is a proven Montreal innovation and serves as an essential additional tool that we are proud to deploy across the city. It is a concrete response to the homelessness crisis, which requires collective solutions shared among all levels of government.”

According to the city, this expansion was made possible through a collaboration between the Social Development Corporation and the Équijustice organization.

Moreover, discussions are underway with a third organization to extend services to the northeast area of the island of Montreal in 2025.

The City of Montreal and Quebec’s Ministry of Public Security provided $50 million in funding, which will continue until 2028.

In 2025, residents and businesses will benefit from a new service that allows them to contact the EMMIS through the Greater Montreal Reference Centre (211).

The team, created in 2021, consists of social workers who provide immediate, non-urgent social responses in public spaces.

EMMIS now includes 52 social workers deployed across Ville-Marie, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, and Sud-Ouest boroughs. Since winter 2024, the EMMIS has also been working in the Montreal metro.

In 2023, the EMMIS carried out 15,000 interventions.

“The $25 million allocated for the EMMIS deployment allows the City of Montreal to launch and test an innovative approach in its territory. It is important for us to support municipalities in starting and launching these projects so they can measure their impact on communities before including them in their budgets,” added François Bonnardel, the Quebec Minister of Public Security.