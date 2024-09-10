Armed assault in Ville Marie, 60-year-old man taken to hospital

Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that a 60-year-old man was the victim of an armed assault in the Ville Marie borough on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the SPVM said that a 911 call came in at around 1:20 p.m. reporting the assault at the intersection of Saint-Andre Street and Saint-Catherine Street.

Police officers located the victim, who sustained injuries to his upper body, in the vicinity where the incident took place.

The man was treated by Urgence Sante paramedics and transported conscious to the hospital.

“According to preliminary information on the scene, a conflict escalated between the victim and a suspect and at one point the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a sharp object,” SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said.

Dubuc noted that the nature of the conflict could be related to narcotics.

“Following the steps taken by police officers on site, a suspect was arrested, a 27-year-old-man.”

The suspect was transported to an investigation centre where investigators will interview him.

Police set up a perimeter to protect the scene.