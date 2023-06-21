Montreal's Olympic Park is flying 132 Quebec flags in honour of Fete nationale

Montreal's Olympic Park is flying the flag --132 Quebec flags to be precise, on its grounds in honour of Fete nationale as it also celebrates the 75 year anniversary of the fleurdelysé.

They can be seen, displayed in formation around the Olympic Stadium esplanade, along Sherbrooke and Pie-IX streets.

Michel Labrecque, President and CEO of Olympic Park said in a news release that they are inviting the public to come and take photos "and to celebrate this moment in our history by sharing them with everyone."

Louise Harel, the president of the Fete nationale committee in Montreal was also quoted as saying the large collection of Quebec flags symbolizes "the same belonging to Quebec, no matter where you come from," and is "emblematic of our unity amid our diversity."

It was an opposition MNA, René Chaloult, who tabled a motion in the national assembly in 1947, to give Quebec a distinctive flag, according to the Olympic Park administration.

In 1948, Premier Maurice Duplessis consecrated the fleurdelysé as the official emblem of Quebec, it explained.