Montreal's new professional women's hockey team holds first practice

Montreal's new professional women's hockey team had its first practice on Saturday, and though the team doesn't have a name or logo yet, coaching staff and players are excited to start fresh.

Montreal will play in the new PWHL (Professional Women's Hockey League), and the team held a practice at the Verdun Auditorium.

The first skater on the ice was three-time Olympic gold medalist for Team Canada: Marie-Philip Poulin.

Some of the veteran players have played together and some are skating together for the first time.

The new professional women's hockey team in Montreal holds its first practice on Nov. 18, 2023, as the team gets set for the inaugural PWHL season. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

The challenge for the coaching staff is to get the former Olympians, professionals from other leagues and standout university players up to speed and on the same page as to how the team will operate.

Olympic gold medal-winning coach Daniele Sauvageau is the general manager of the team, and Kori Cheverie is the head coach.

The first PWHL games are scheduled for January.

