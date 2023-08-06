Montreal's local news outlets blocked by Meta in Bill C-18 fallout

As social media giant Meta pulls Canadian news content from its platforms, the nation's newsrooms, both big and small, are feeling the burn.

Local news outlets like The Link, a Montreal student newspaper at Concordia University, rely on Facebook and Instagram to share their content.

"I woke up one morning to a bunch of [direct messages] and screenshots from students telling me, 'We can't see your content anymore.' That freaked us out and sent us into panic mode,'" The Link Editor-in-Chief Zachary Fortier told CTV News.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is dropping Canadian news from its network in response to Bill C-18, the federal Online News Act.

Passed in June, the act requires tech giants to compensate news outlets in order to host their content.

Paul Graif is the news director at K1037, a local radio station in Kahnawake on Montreal's south shore.

He says Facebook is a big part of public communication in his community, and without real news, it's a superhighway for false information.

"It gets shared, and then it becomes part of the collective consciousness for everyone. And that's really scary, because it's often misinformation," he said.

Media researcher Jean-Hugues believes Meta is selling itself short with this move.

"It's going to be more limited, less interesting -- fewer people will go on Facebook because of that," he said.

But in a statement, Meta wrote, "we know the people using our platforms don't come to us for news."

Roy says Meta made around $4 billion in Canadian ads last year. The Quebec government, as well as several large crown companies, have since pulled their advertising.

But the rest of Canada seems to be lagging in this regard, according to Paul Deegan, CDEO of national news association News Media Canada.

"We need the banks, the telcos, the airlines, the grocers, the large retailers to stand up for democratic values and to stand up for independent journalism," Deegan said.