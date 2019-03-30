

CTV Montreal





Several suburban Montreal mayors are joining the chorus of voices against the plan to ban religious symbols in the public service and are actively looking at ways to challenge it.

Sue Montgomery, borough Mayor for Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace told CTV Montreal says the borough doesn't plan to abide by the provincial secularlism bill.

"We're not going to tell anyone what to wear," Montgomery said in an email exchange.

However, Montgomery was not available to give an interview and elaborate.

Westmount and Montreal West mayors have also voiced their intention to reject the bill.

“The part that is most concerning to me is a part where they’re touching into municipalities and telling us who we can and can’t hire,” Westmount mayor Beny Masella said. “They have said that it applies to certain municipal employees, in particular, they mention peace officers and municipal peace officers.”

The proposed law would ban some public sector workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols.

Teachers, judges, police officers, prison guards, and crown prosecutors are all included in the bill.

Despite the opposition, the CAQ is downplaying the bill’s effects.

“We’re asking you during those eight hours where you’re at work, we’re asking you to remove your religious symbols,” said Christopher Skeete, Sainte-Rose MNA.

Lawyer Catherine McKenzie is considering a legal challenge of Bill 21, something she’s done against other bills in the past.

“There are sections of the Canadian Charter that you cannot withstand that this law probably infringes,” she said.

“For instance, there are legislative rights, voting rights in the Canadian Charter that could be affected by this law.”

Masella feels that religious symbols have nothing to do with job-related tasks.

“Because somebody that’s wearing an overtly religious symbol, how does that diminish their competency to undertake the task that they’ve been hired to do,” he asked.