Montreal's Lance Stroll suffers massive crash at Singapore Grand Prix qualifying

The car of Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada after a crash during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit, Singapore, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Caroline Chia/Pool Photo via AP) The car of Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada after a crash during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit, Singapore, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Caroline Chia/Pool Photo via AP)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Threat to Donald Trump grows from within his own Republican ranks

As Donald Trump claims the justice system is being weaponized against him, political analyst Eric Ham says it's not the government or liberals seeking to take down the accused insurrectionist. But it's conservatives and one-time republican supporters taking direct aim at the ex-president.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News