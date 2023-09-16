Montreal's Lance Stroll suffers massive crash at Singapore Grand Prix qualifying
Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll appears unscathed after a massive crash Saturday morning at the Singapore Grand Prix qualifying session.
The Montrealer hit the barriers at full speed while rounding the last corner, tearing off a chunk of his Aston Martin and sending a tire flying. The car bounced back on the track in a cloud of smoke and, after a few suspenseful moments, Stroll emerged on his own two feet.
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada jumps out from his car after a crash during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit, Singapore, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Caroline Chia/Pool Photo via AP)
Stroll, 24, radioed his team to let them know he was okay, but he was transported to the medical centre as a precaution.
The crash puts the driver in the 20th position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, behind Alfa Rome's Zhou Guanyu, of China.
