Montreal

    • Montreal's Jewish community holds vigil for victims in Israel

    Members of Montreal's Jewish community gathered Monday night to hold a vigil and show solidarity with the people of Israel.

    They also had strong words to denounce the unprecedented weekend of attacks by Hamas.

    "They kidnapped our daughters; they murdered our sons; they raped and brutalized our daughters," said Rabbi Reuben Poupko. "I got off the phone a couple of hours ago with a close friend who's in Israel. I asked him what he's doing there; he said they just asked for volunteers to dig graves. It's the worst day in our history in Israel, the worst day."

    Many who attended the vigil say they have connections with someone who was kidnapped or killed.

