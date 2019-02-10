Featured Video
Montreal's hottest real estate property going for $40 million
The estate was once owned by 20th-century philanthropist JW McConnell, and is now on the market. Its price? $40 million.
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 11:01AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 10, 2019 11:07AM EST
The most expensive house in Montreal could be yours for a paltry $40 million.
The mansion is on Pine Ave. in the Golden Square Mile and was owned by 20th-century philanthropist JW McConnell.
According to the listing, the home is “believed to be the only believed to be the only home outside the US designed by the renowned architect Charles Platt.”
It has 10 bedrooms, three fireplaces, a library, and a wet bar, among dozens of other features.
Among the dignitaries to have graced it with their presence over the years? Queen Elizabeth II, as well as various government leaders.
The 67-room estate is designated a heritage building by the Government of Quebec.
