    • Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid fourth round after Mensik retires

    Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, celebrates winning a game over Adam Walton, of Australia, in their men's first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell, The Associated Press) Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, celebrates winning a game over Adam Walton, of Australia, in their men's first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell, The Associated Press)
    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the fourth round of the Madrid Open tennis tournament Monday in a walkover after Czech opponent Jakub Mensik retired.

    Auger-Aliassime was up 6-1, 1-0 through a brisk 35 minutes when Mensik conceded after being broken on the first game of the second set.

    The 23-year-old Canadian won 92 per cent of first-serve points and didn't face break point before Mensik retired. He converted all three of his break point chances.

    Auger-Aliassime, ranked 35th in the world, advanced to the round of 16 at a Masters-level event for the first time since Indian Wells in 2023.

    The 18-year-old Mensik has had impressive results this season. He upset ninth-seed Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday, and defeated former No. 1 Andy Murray and current No. 8 Andrey Rublev en route to reaching the final in Doha earlier this year.

    But after reaching his first ATP final, he retired with a right elbow injury in the second round of his next tournament in Dubai. He said the injury got worse at Indian Wells, where he lost in the second round.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 29, 2024.

