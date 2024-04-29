Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid fourth round after Mensik retires

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the fourth round of the Madrid Open tennis tournament Monday in a walkover after Czech opponent Jakub Mensik retired.

Auger-Aliassime was up 6-1, 1-0 through a brisk 35 minutes when Mensik conceded after being broken on the first game of the second set.

The 23-year-old Canadian won 92 per cent of first-serve points and didn't face break point before Mensik retired. He converted all three of his break point chances.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 35th in the world, advanced to the round of 16 at a Masters-level event for the first time since Indian Wells in 2023.

The 18-year-old Mensik has had impressive results this season. He upset ninth-seed Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday, and defeated former No. 1 Andy Murray and current No. 8 Andrey Rublev en route to reaching the final in Doha earlier this year.

But after reaching his first ATP final, he retired with a right elbow injury in the second round of his next tournament in Dubai. He said the injury got worse at Indian Wells, where he lost in the second round.