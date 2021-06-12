Advertisement
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime set to face Marin Cilic in Stuttgart Open finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves the ball during his semi final match against Sam Querrey of the United States at the ATP tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)
STUTTGART, GERMANY -- Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is once again through to the finals at the Stuttgart Open.
The 20-year-old Canadian downed American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5 Saturday to secure his spot in the title match at the ATP 250 grass-court event.
He's set to face Marin Cilic on Sunday. The Croatian clinched his spot when Jurij Rodionov retired due to injury with Cilic up 6-3, 1-0.
Auger-Aliassime, seeded third in the tournament, did not face a break point and hit seven aces against Querrey. The Canadian has not lost a set in Stuttgart this week.
It will be Auger-Aliassime's eighth career final and second straight appearance in the tournament's title match. He lost to Matteo Berrettini in 2019.
Cilic has won both of his prior meetings with Auger-Aliassime.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2021.