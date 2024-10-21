MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal's Diallo rises 31 spots in world tennis rankings

    Gabriel Diallo, of Canada, returns a shot at the net to Tommy Paul, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Gabriel Diallo, of Canada, returns a shot at the net to Tommy Paul, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    Share

    Canada's Gabriel Diallo moved into the top 100 of the ATP Tour rankings for the first time Monday, rising 31 spots to No. 87 after reaching the final of the Almaty Open.

    Diallo upset four top-100 players -- including 21st-ranked Alejandro Tabilo of Chile and 30th-ranked Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina -- to reach his first career ATP Tour final.

    The 23-year-old from Montreal forced a decisive third set against 24th-ranked Karen Khachanov of Russia before dropping a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 decision on Sunday.

    Two other Canadians were in the top 100.

    Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal rose two spots to No. 19 and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fell three positions to No. 95.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News