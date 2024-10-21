Montreal's Diallo rises 31 spots in world tennis rankings
Canada's Gabriel Diallo moved into the top 100 of the ATP Tour rankings for the first time Monday, rising 31 spots to No. 87 after reaching the final of the Almaty Open.
Diallo upset four top-100 players -- including 21st-ranked Alejandro Tabilo of Chile and 30th-ranked Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina -- to reach his first career ATP Tour final.
The 23-year-old from Montreal forced a decisive third set against 24th-ranked Karen Khachanov of Russia before dropping a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 decision on Sunday.
Two other Canadians were in the top 100.
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal rose two spots to No. 19 and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fell three positions to No. 95.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.
