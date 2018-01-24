

The Canadian Press





Adonis Stevenson will defend his World Boxing Council light heavyweight title against Badou Jack of Sweden on May 19, the Showtime specialty channel announced Wednesday.

Stevenson (29-1 with 24 knockouts), of Montreal, has defended his title eight times since taking the WBC belt with a one-round victory over Chad Dawson in 2013. The power-punching southpaw stopped Andrzej Fonfara in the second round of his last outing in June.

Jack (22-1-2, 13 KOs) defeated Nathan Cleverly for the World Boxing Association belt in August but opted to relinquish the title.

The venue has not been announced but it will likely be in Montreal or Quebec City.