MONTREAL -- Another weekend, another road closure. This weekend, Highway 15 will be closed South of Decarie. So too will part of Highway 13 on the Island of Montreal.

Here's what's closed:

Highway 15

Starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m., Highway 15 will be closed in both directions between Nuns' Island (exit 58 for the Highway 10 West, Downtown Montreal and Nuns’ Island) and the Turcot interchange.

As a result of the same closure, Highway 15 will be closed through the Turcot interchange.

All ramps between Highway 15 and Highway 20 will, therefore, be closed. So will the St-Jacques St. entrance onto the Highway 15 North (Decarie).

Angrignon Blvd.

Some good news: starting on Monday, a new link will open between Angrignon Blvd. and Notre-Dame Blvd. West.

Highway 13 and Highway 40 interchange

Starting Friday at 10:30 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., the Highway 13 South will be closed between exit 6 (for the Highway 40) and the entrance of Highway 520.

Starting Friday at 11 p.m. and ending Saturday at 7 a.m. and again Sunday at 12:30 a.m. until 8 a.m., the Highway 13 North will be closed between exit 6 (for the Highway 40) and the entrances of Henri-Bourassa and Gouin Boulevards.

Madeleine-Parent Bridge / Highway 30

Starting Friday at 8 p.m. and ending Saturday at 6 a.m., in Beauharnois, the Highway 30 East will be closed between exit 13 (for the Highway 530 West) and the entrance to Route 236, including the Madeleine-Parent Bridge (which spans the Beauharnois canal).