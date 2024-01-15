MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal resumes snow removal operations after weekend break

    FILE: A plow clears a street during a snowstorm in Montrea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes FILE: A plow clears a street during a snowstorm in Montrea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    The City of Montreal has resumed snow removal operations after halting over the weekend to concentrate its efforts on the sidewalks.

    According to city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin, crews were about halfway finished when they were requested to change plans due to an oncoming weekend storm.

    "It's going to be quite a challenge to our work crew," he said, adding car owners should watch out for orange signs on their streets to see when they will need to move their vehicles.

    Last week, more than 20 cm of snow fell in the city.

    As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, 58 per cent of snow has been removed from the streets in Montreal.

    The three cleanest boroughs include LaSalle, Lachine and Le Plateau-Mont-Royal at 95 per cent, 87 per cent and 82 per cent, respectively.

    The three slowest are Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension at 21 per cent, 42 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. Air Force officer crowned as 2024 Miss America

    Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News