Montreal researchers develop web-based tool to monitor COVID-19 risk in buildings

Ukraine braces for attacks, evacuates more from steel mill

Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Saturday and bombarded a steel mill in Mariupol housing Ukrainian civilians and fighters, hoping to complete their conquest of the port city in time for Victory Day celebrations. Ukraine announced that all women, children and elderly had been evacuated from the steel plant, a key Russian war objective that has long been under siege.

Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public -- a sharp, hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.

