MONTREAL -- Montreal has surpassed the 25,000 benchmark, reporting 25,043 COVID-19 cases as of Friday. Of them, 2,690 people have died.

There were 205 new cases reported on Friday, a drop from the 227 cases reported on Thursday. THere were fewer deaths reported on Friday, too, with 24. On Thursday, health officials reported 42 more deaths.

There are currently outbreaks at 166 long-term care facilities on the island.

The three boroughs with the most cases are Montreal North with 2,334, Ahuntsic-Cartierville with 2,102 and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve with 2,102. Per capita, Montreal North still has the highest rate, with 2,771 cases per 100,000. Neighbouring Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles is next with 1,853 cases per 100,000.

Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is bearing the most deaths with 315 and second-highest mortality rate on the island with 232 deaths per 100,000. The Town of Mount Royal has fewer deaths at 62, but the highest mortality rate at 306 per 100,000.



